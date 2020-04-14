HEADLINEPAKISTAN

Indian allegations an attempt to divert attention from Kashmir: ISPR

Theazb Web Desk 2 hours ago
0 2 Less than a minute
DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI – The spokesperson for the Pakistan Army on Tuesday once again rejected Indian allegations about cross-border infiltration and ceasefire violations.

In a statement released on Twitter on Tuesday evening, Major General Babar Iftikhar, director general of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), said that Indian allegations were baseless and designed to divert the global and domestic attention from the crisis-like situation arising out of the August 5, 2019 lockdown in Indian-occupied Kashmir.

The ISPR DG tweeted, “Indian 15 Corps Commander’s interview with BBC – 13 Apr 2020: Indian insinuations about infiltration and CFVs by Pakistan are not only baseless but are also patently designed to divert global and domestic attention from the unending fiasco post – 5 Aug 2019.

“No less delusional are the allegations about Pakistan infiltrating Covid-affected individuals into IOJK [Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir]. Pakistan has always extended unhindered UNMOGIP access to CFV sites. We will continue to do that most transparently.

“Indian leadership will be well advised to focus on addressing the internal mess, created not only by Covid-19 mishandling but also by the tragedy unfolding in IOJK for years on end.”

Theazb Web Desk

Related Articles

Military courts are the need of the hour,says DG ISPR

January 19, 2019

Pakistan, China to maintain close engagement on regional, global issues

November 3, 2018
Shah Mehmood

Pakistan making sincere efforts to establish peace in region: Shah Mahmood

October 15, 2019

Top priority is to improve governance and tackle corruption: Prime Minister Imran Khan

November 4, 2018

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: