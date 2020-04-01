Imran Rana joins “K-Electric” as the Director of Communications

K-Electric, (KE), the main provider of electric power in Karachi, has appointed Imran Rana as their Director of Communications, w.e.f. 24 March 2020. In his role as part of the KE Team, he will look after all aspects of internal and external communications.

Imran brings 17+ years of diverse experience in leading the brand communications, media management, social media marketing, public relations, lobbying and image marketing with him. He has also led Customer Services, Corporate Social Responsibility and Corporate Philanthropy areas as part of his career.

Prior to joining KE, Imran was associated with PSO, the largest oil marketing company of the country as their head of Corporate Communications. He has also served the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office based in the British High Commission #Islamabad as their Spokesperson and lead policy advisor on media management for Pakistan and the region. Imran has also worked with Fortune 500 Blue Chips in his prior experience. He headed the PR function of Motorola, and was a member of Public Affairs and Communications team at The Coca-Cola Export Corporation, Pakistan branch of The Coca-Cola Company.

Imran is a founding member of the Council of Public Relations Pakistan, an association of 1000 plus industry professionals in Pakistan. He has also advised FPCCI on Communications & PR related matters as Member of their Standing Committee on Communications.

With a master’s degree in Business Management from the NUST Business School, Islamabad, Imran aspires to create a positive narrative of Pakistan that in return encourages foreign direct investment in the country. He therefore, holds an important advisory position with the US-Pakistan Trade Development Council, a platform created by leading business figures to facilitate businesses.

K-Electric, or KE (Formerly: Karachi Electric Supply Company Ltd) is the main provider of electric power to over 20 million people of Karachi, the seventh largest city in the world. Incorporated on September 13, 1913 under the Indian Companies Act of 1882, the organisation has played a pivotal role in the economic and social landscape of Karachi ever since and undergone drastic improvements.

