BUSINESS
IMF pledges to cooperate to mitigate impact of COVID-19 on global economy
International Monetary Fund (IMF) has pledged to cooperate to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy.
In a joint statement after holding a teleconference in Washington with the heads of Regional Financing Arrangements (RFAs), IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva expressed commitment to work closely to exchange information on the needs of their members.
