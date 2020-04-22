BUSINESS

IMF pledges to cooperate to mitigate impact of COVID-19 on global economy

Theazb Web Desk 2 hours ago
International Monetary Fund (IMF) has pledged to cooperate to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy.

In a joint statement after holding a teleconference in Washington with the heads of Regional Financing Arrangements (RFAs), IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva expressed commitment to work closely to exchange information on the needs of their members.

