KARACHI – The 9th death anniversary of legendary humorist actor Moin Akhtar is being observed on Wednesday.

Born in Karachi in 1950, Moin Akhtar stepped into show biz in the 60s and ruled many fields of performing arts with his spontaneity and wit.

He was awarded with Pride of Performance and Sitara-e-Imtiaz by the government of Pakistan.

He breathed his last on this day in Karachi.

