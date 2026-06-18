The Finance Summit in Islamabad brought together top policymakers and financial experts to discuss Pakistan’s economic direction. The event focused on Budget 2026–27 and fiscal reforms.

ICMA International organized the summit with key participation from regulators and business leaders. The discussions highlighted policy coordination, investment climate, and structural economic challenges.

The gathering reflected growing emphasis on fiscal discipline and economic stability. It also examined how professional input can improve budget outcomes and governance efficiency.

Sakan-e-Sheza Trust Advances Women Empowerment Through Karachi AGM Initiative

ICMA International Policy Dialogue

The Finance Summit emphasized structured policy dialogue led by ICMA International. Speakers highlighted the need for stronger coordination between institutions and professionals.

Officials stressed that economic reforms require consistent engagement. Moreover, stakeholders discussed how accounting professionals can support evidence-based decision-making.

SECP Regulatory Reform Focus

Representatives from Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan discussed regulatory transformation during the Finance Summit. They outlined ongoing efforts to improve compliance and market transparency.

In addition, participants reviewed ease of doing business reforms. These measures aim to support investment growth and financial stability in Pakistan.

SIFC Investment Facilitation Role

The Finance Summit also featured insights from Special Investment Facilitation Council. Discussions centered on improving investment flows and reducing procedural barriers.

Officials noted that coordination between public and private sectors remains essential. Furthermore, they emphasized long-term planning for industrial revival and export growth.

ACCA Global Finance Perspective

Experts including former leaders of Association of Chartered Certified Accountants shared perspectives on financial governance. They highlighted global best practices in public finance management.

Additionally, participants discussed the evolving role of finance professionals. They stressed the importance of transparency, accountability, and technical expertise in policymaking.

Budget 2026–27 Fiscal Discussion

The Finance Summit included detailed debate on Budget 2026–27 priorities. Experts analyzed tax measures, documentation, and fiscal policy direction.

Speakers noted that the budget should support growth and investment. They also emphasized simplifying tax systems and expanding the documented economy.

Economic Growth and Reform Outlook

Participants at the Finance Summit agreed on the need for structural reforms. They highlighted industrial revival, export promotion, and investor confidence as key priorities.

Moreover, discussions stressed policy consistency across government institutions. This approach was viewed as essential for sustainable economic recovery.