Business and handicraft representatives visit Central Prison Hyderabad to explore rehabilitation and market opportunities for prisoner-made products

Business leaders and prison officials explore market access, vocational training and financial opportunities for prisoners through handicraft production

HYDERABAD: A group of business and social-sector professionals, including Ms Asma and Ms Naheed, visited Central Prison and Correctional Facility Hyderabad to explore opportunities for supporting prisoners through handicrafts, vocational training and market-based rehabilitation.

During the visit, the delegation met Senior Superintendent Shahabuddin Siddiqui and reviewed various vocational and productive activities being carried out inside the prison. The discussions focused on developing a joint initiative involving the Handicrafts Association and Sindh prison authorities to provide greater market access to products made by prisoners.

The initiative aims to connect prison-based craftsmanship with commercial opportunities and help prisoners generate income from their skills and hard work.

Focus on Skills and Rehabilitation

Shahabuddin Siddiqui, Senior Superintendent Central Prison & Correctional Facility Hyderabad, has served at several prisons across Sindh during his career with the Sindh Prisons Department.

His previous postings have included Central Prisons Mirpurkhas and Sukkur, as well as District Jails Malir Karachi, Naushehro Feroze and Shikarpur.

Throughout his service, Siddiqui has focused on rehabilitation, vocational training and prisoner welfare. Various productive activities have been introduced or supported during his postings, including garments manufacturing, bakery production, khadi and handicrafts, LED energy-saving bulbs, motor mechanics, carpentry and information technology training.

Prisoners Produce Handmade Products

During their Hyderabad visit, Asma and Naheed toured different sections of the prison and observed the work being carried out by prisoners.

At Central Prison Hyderabad, prisoners are producing a range of handmade products, including caps, handbags, ladies’ purses, bracelets, jewellery, keychains and other handicraft items.

The delegation reviewed the quality and variety of the products and discussed ways to improve their presentation, branding and access to wider markets.

A key challenge is ensuring that these products reach customers beyond the prison environment. Greater market exposure could provide prisoners with financial benefits while encouraging them to continue developing their skills.

Building a Pakistan Handicraft Brand

The Handicrafts Association and prison officials discussed the possibility of developing a structured collaboration to promote prisoner-made handicrafts as part of a broader Pakistani handicraft initiative.

The proposed cooperation could help provide products with market access, professional presentation and commercial support. It could also create opportunities for prisoners to earn through their craftsmanship.

The initiative reflects a rehabilitation approach that goes beyond confinement by linking skills training with practical livelihood opportunities.

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From Confinement to Productive Reintegration

Siddiqui’s vision is to develop prisons into centres of rehabilitation, skills development and productive reintegration.

Under this approach, vocational training can help prisoners build confidence and acquire practical skills that may support them after their release.

The Hyderabad initiative seeks to strengthen that process by connecting vocational work with real commercial opportunities. Business and handicraft organisations can potentially play an important role by helping create sustainable markets for products made inside correctional facilities.

The visit concluded with discussions on continued cooperation between the Handicrafts Association, Sindh prison authorities and business stakeholders to support prisoners through skills development, market exposure and financial opportunities.

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