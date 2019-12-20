KARACHI – Hutchison Ports Pakistan created maritime history in Pakistan by welcoming maiden call of CV COSCO BELGIUM. It is the largest container vessel to ever call at any port of Pakistan, with length overall of 366 meters and a capacity of 13,386 TEUs.

CV COSCO BELGIUM is deployed in the EPC 2 service and berthed at 2000 hours on 18th December 2019. The vessel sailed at 1400 hours on 19th December 2019 after handling 1537 moves during her stay.

“The arrival of the CV COSCO BELGIUM to Pakistan is a matter of great pride for us as we are the only terminal in the country with the capacity and the state-of-the-art equipment required to berth and handle a vessel of this size,” said Captain Syed Rashid Jamil, General Manager and Head of Business Unit, Hutchison Ports Pakistan. “We would like to thank our partners COSCO for helping us accomplish yet another historic milestone.”

Hutchison Ports Pakistan is the only container terminal in Pakistan with a depth alongside 16.5 metres, able to accommodate large size mega-ships. The terminal is equipped with 11 remote-controlled quay cranes and 31 rubber-tired gantry cranes (RTGCs) being operated by nGen, Hutchison Ports’ proven terminal control system. nGen controls operations with the highest level of efficiency including yard and quay operations.

About Hutchison Ports Pakistan

Hutchison Ports Pakistan is situated at the estuary of the Keamari Groyne basin, providing the most convenient access to ships entering Karachi. The new facility is the closest Pakistan port to the shipping lanes in the Arabian Sea. Its prime location offers the shortest steaming time from the Fairway Buoy and will bring real benefits to customers, relating to time, cost, reduction in risk of delays, and reduced carbon emissions.

Hutchison Ports Pakistan is a member of Hutchison Ports, the port and related services division of CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (CK Hutchison). Hutchison Ports is the world’s leading port investor, developer, and operator with a network of port operations in 52 ports spanning 27 countries throughout Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and Australasia. Over the years, Hutchison Ports has expanded into other logistics and transportation-related businesses, including cruise ship terminals, airport operations, distribution centers, rail services, and ship repair facilities.

