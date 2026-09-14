Mayor John Whitmire recognises Sheikh’s 45 years of humanitarian and community service following his receipt of Pakistan’s Sitara-e-Khidmat.

HOUSTON, September 14, 2026: Houston Mayor John Whitmire has proclaimed July 21 as “Muhammad Saeed Sheikh Day” in recognition of the Pakistani-American humanitarian’s decades of public and community service.

The proclamation came during a National Civilian Honor Celebration at the Hilton Houston Post Oak. The event honoured Sheikh after he received Pakistan’s Sitara-e-Khidmat, one of the country’s national civilian awards.

More than 400 guests attended the ceremony, which the Consulate General of Pakistan in Houston, Sister Cities of Houston, the Host Committee led by Chief Host Syed Javaid Anwar and the Organizing Committee jointly arranged.

Mayor Highlights 45 Years of Service

Mayor Whitmire delivered the keynote address and recognised Sheikh’s 45 years of public service.

He highlighted Sheikh’s contributions to the annual Houston Iftar, disaster relief, community development and interfaith outreach.

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The mayor also announced plans to visit Pakistan with Sheikh during his next term in office.

Pakistani Consul General Praises Sheikh

Opening the ceremony, Consul General of Pakistan Muhammad Aftab Chaudhry praised Sheikh’s lifelong commitment to public service.

He also highlighted Sheikh’s efforts to strengthen relations between Pakistan and the United States.

Meanwhile, Sister Cities of Houston President James Post praised Sheikh’s contribution to cultural exchange and municipal diplomacy between Houston and Karachi.

Community Leaders Attend Celebration

The event brought together elected officials, members of the Consular Corps, business and faith leaders, media representatives and community members from across the United States.

State Representative Dr. Suleman Lalani attended the ceremony, while Dr. Aisha Khattak moderated the programme.

Chief Host Syed Javaid Anwar also spoke about his two-decade friendship with Sheikh.

Anwar praised the Pakistani government for recognising Sheikh with the national honour. He also acknowledged the hosts, sponsors and volunteers who contributed to the event.

Sheikh Dedicates Honour to Volunteers

Sheikh’s son, Muhammad Samee Sheikh, introduced him before the screening of a biographical documentary.

Accepting the honour, Sheikh expressed gratitude to the President of Pakistan. He also dedicated the recognition to the volunteers, donors and nonprofit organisations that worked with him throughout his career.

Citing the Junior Chamber International (JCI) creed, “Service to Humanity is the Best Work of Life,” Sheikh said the principle had guided his public service.

Four Decades of Humanitarian Work

Over more than four decades, Sheikh has worked with several organisations and community initiatives.

His work has included the Pakistan Jaycees, Pakistan Chamber of Commerce USA, Houston-Karachi Sister City Association, Alliance for Disaster Relief and Houston Iftar.

These initiatives have supported humanitarian assistance, community development, cultural exchange and engagement between Pakistan and the United States.

The ceremony concluded with a standing ovation from dignitaries, community leaders and other attendees, marking the recognition of Sheikh’s long record of service.

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