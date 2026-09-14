Brooklyn School students pay tribute to Pakistan’s armed forces during a Defence Day programme at Mazar-i-Quaid.

Defence Day programme highlights Quaid-i-Azam’s vision, military sacrifices and the importance of education, discipline and national service.

KARACHI: A Defence Day programme at the Mazar-i-Quaid Auditorium brought students, educators and public officials together to highlight the vision of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and pay tribute to Pakistan’s armed forces.

The event was jointly organised by the Mazar-i-Quaid Management Board, Quaid-i-Azam Academy and Brooklyn School.

Students dressed in military uniforms presented speeches, tableaus, national songs and military anthems. The audience warmly appreciated their performances.

Arshad Malik Praises Armed Forces

Addressing teachers and students, Brooklyn School CEO and senior educationist Arshad Malik praised the Pakistan Army and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir.

Malik described Field Marshal Munir as one of the world’s top military commanders and called the Pakistan Army one of the world’s leading forces.

He said soldiers serve on the country’s borders while citizens live peacefully in their homes. Therefore, he urged students to appreciate the sacrifices of the armed forces.

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Malik also advised students to remain alert to anti-Pakistan content on social media. At the same time, he urged young people to focus on their education.

“Play for Pakistan, do not play with Pakistan,” he said.

Students Learn About Quaid-i-Azam’s Vision

Speakers highlighted the philosophy and vision of Quaid-i-Azam during the programme.

Zahid Hussain Abro of the Quaid-i-Azam Academy explained the objectives and details of the event.

Engineer Abdul Aleem Shaikh, Resident Engineer at the Quaid-i-Azam Mazar Management Board, said such programmes help students understand the Founder of Pakistan’s vision and thoughts.

He praised the students for their performances in military uniforms during the Defence Day programme.

Speakers Stress Education and National Service

Fasihuddin Khan, Advisor to the Provincial Ombudsman, Sindh, said such events can increase students’ awareness of Quaid-i-Azam’s philosophy.

He said the programmes also promote unity, discipline and faith. Furthermore, he encouraged students to study diligently and serve Pakistan.

Salman Ahmed Siddiqui, Central Spokesperson for Sui Southern Gas Company, praised the enthusiasm shown by the students.

He said such activities can help students develop confidence and discover their talents. He also praised the management and teachers of Brooklyn School for guiding students and promoting love for Pakistan.

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Syed Nadeem Jilani, Deputy Consul General of the Republic of Cameroon, praised the organisers for conducting the programme successfully.

He described students as an important asset for Pakistan. He also stressed the need to teach young people about Quaid-i-Azam, the country’s founding leaders and the sacrifices made during the creation and defence of Pakistan.

Jilani said such knowledge can help students develop a stronger sense of national responsibility.

Students Hear Stories of Military Sacrifice

Chief Guest DIG PR (Commander, Retired) Shaukat Ali Shah briefed students about the Pakistan Army and its history of military sacrifice.

He discussed major events and the contributions of martyrs during the 1965 and 1971 wars, the Kargil conflict and May 2025.

The students listened to the presentation with interest and attention.

Education and Social Services Recognised

During the ceremony, organisers honoured several individuals for their educational, social and national services.

DIG PR Shaukat Ali Shah and Engineer Abdul Aleem Shaikh presented a traditional Dastar-Bandi to Arshad Malik in recognition of his educational and social contributions.

The programme also featured Sitara-e-Quaid Awards for a number of educators, officials and community figures.

Recipients included Arshad Malik, Fasihuddin Khan, Salman Ahmed Siddiqui, Syed Nadeem Jilani, Engineer Abdul Aleem Shaikh, Zahid Hussain Abro, Master Zahid Hussain, Aslam Farooqui, Rana Bashir of APCA-BSEK, senior educationist Shafiq Ahmed Khan, Senior Principal Shaifoona Ashraf, Vice Principal Muhammad Saad Malik, Administrator Rafia Tahir, Sana Shaukat, Kiran Rehan, Iram Imran, Saba and Amna Tahir.

Engineer Abdul Aleem Shaikh and Zahid Hussain Abro also received certificates on behalf of teachers and students of Brooklyn School.

Awards Presented at Closing

School Principal Shaifoona Ashraf and Senior Teacher Shafiq Ahmed Khan received a warm standing welcome when they came to the stage.

At the conclusion, Arshad Malik presented Sitara-e-Quaid Awards to Engineer Abdul Aleem Shaikh, Zahid Hussain Abro, Abdul Majid Farooqui, Asim Niaz Khan, Qari Shamsuddin, Zahid Hussain and Aslam Khan Farooqui.

The programme combined education, historical awareness and tributes to Pakistan’s armed forces. Overall, speakers urged students to strengthen their knowledge, discipline and commitment to the country.

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