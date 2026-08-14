KATI leaders and Sindh Minister Saeed Ghani cut the Independence Day cake during the 79th Independence Day ceremony in Karachi.

Sindh Minister Saeed Ghani urges broader tax collection, while KATI leaders call for policy stability, investor confidence and a stronger business environment.

KARACHI, August 14, 2026: Pakistan must expand its tax base and strengthen industry if it wants to achieve lasting economic growth, Sindh Minister for Labour and Human Resources Saeed Ghani said at an Independence Day ceremony in Karachi.

Ghani was speaking at a flag-hoisting ceremony organised by the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) on Friday.

KATI President Muhammad Ikram Rajput, Deputy Patron-in-Chief Zubair Chhaya and other business leaders attended the event. A large number of industrialists and KATI members were also present.

Saeed Ghani urges wider tax collection

Ghani said Pakistan’s economic challenges could be addressed through better policies and collective efforts.

CBD Punjab marks Pakistan’s 79th Independence Day with flag-hoisting ceremony

He argued that economic growth was not an impossible task. Instead, Pakistan needs to increase the number of people and businesses contributing to the tax system.

The minister said Pakistan currently contributes about Rs260 billion to the federation through the tax system. He argued that a broader tax base could significantly strengthen the country’s finances.

Ghani called for efforts to double the tax base rather than avoiding taxation.

He also stressed the importance of national unity. Political differences are normal in a democracy, he said, but they should not prevent the country from working towards common economic goals.

KATI calls for business-friendly policies

KATI President Muhammad Ikram Rajput said Pakistan’s economic progress depends on stronger industry and trade.

He called for a business-friendly environment, policy continuity and solutions to energy and infrastructure problems.

Rajput also urged the government to simplify the tax system. He said tax rules should be transparent and predictable for businesses.

Strengthening the rule of law and restoring investor confidence are also essential, he added.

Rajput said Independence Day represents Pakistan’s identity, freedom and sovereignty. He described the country’s development as a shared responsibility involving the government, businesses and citizens.

He also spoke about closer cooperation among Muslim countries. Rajput said the recent Pakistan-Saudi Arabia-Türkiye agreement could support greater cooperation in the Muslim world.

He expressed hope that Iran would also join the emerging regional partnership.

Industrialists raise concerns over tax authorities

KATI Deputy Patron-in-Chief Zubair Chhaya said Pakistan has continued to progress despite serious challenges.

He said the country’s achievements over the past two decades demonstrate its ability to overcome difficult circumstances.

Chhaya also raised concerns about the treatment of businesses by tax authorities.

He argued that industrialists need greater respect and a more supportive environment. He warned that the current approach could encourage some businesses to consider moving their operations outside Pakistan.

Chhaya called for stronger recognition of taxpayers and better coordination between the government and business community.

He also urged PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to raise the concerns of traders and industrialists in Parliament.

Karachi can support economic recovery

Chhaya said Karachi has the potential to play a major role in Pakistan’s economic recovery.

He appreciated the Sindh government’s cooperation with the business community. He also referred to financial support provided for industry and business initiatives.

The KATI leader said stronger industrial activity in Karachi could help address some of Pakistan’s economic challenges.

He called for policies that encourage investment, protect businesses and support industrial expansion.

Independence Day ceremony concludes

The ceremony ended with Saeed Ghani cutting the Independence Day cake alongside KATI leaders.

Participants expressed their hopes for Pakistan’s security, economic development and prosperity.

The speakers agreed that national unity, industrial growth and a stronger tax system would remain important for Pakistan’s future.

Follow THE AZB