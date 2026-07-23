ESG Framework: SAFA Approves Landmark Sustainability Guidelines for South Asia’s Public Sector

SAFA Board members approve the ESG Framework during the 93rd Board Meeting in Colombo.

The new ESG Framework aims to strengthen transparency, accountability and sustainable governance across public-sector institutions in South Asia.

The ESG Framework for public-sector entities in South Asia has been approved by the Board of the South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA) during its 93rd Board Meeting in Colombo, marking a major step toward strengthening sustainable governance across the region.

Zia ul Mustafa Awan, Chairman of the SAFA Public Sector Advisory Committee, announced that the Board had approved “ESG Framework (Version 1) for Public Sector Entities in the South Asian Region.” He described the approval as a significant milestone for promoting responsible governance and institutional sustainability.

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Regional Collaboration Drives Framework

The framework was developed through a collaborative effort involving representatives from SAFA member bodies in Pakistan, Bangladesh, India, Nepal, Sri Lanka and the Maldives.

According to Awan, the initiative reflects a shared regional commitment to improving governance standards and encouraging sustainable public-sector management.

Focus on Governance and Sustainability

The framework offers practical guidance for integrating Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) principles into the policies, strategies and operations of public-sector institutions.

It covers key areas including ESG governance, regulatory compliance, performance indicators, reporting and disclosures, assurance, auditing and a phased implementation roadmap.

Benefits for Pakistan’s Public Sector

Awan said the framework would help public-sector organizations in Pakistan improve transparency, accountability and institutional resilience.

He added that adopting ESG principles would strengthen public-service delivery while aligning government institutions with international best practices in governance and sustainability.

Milestone for South Asia

The approval of the framework represents an important achievement for SAFA and its member bodies.

Awan said the initiative would support responsible decision-making and encourage sustainable governance practices across Pakistan and the wider South Asian region.

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