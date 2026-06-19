The Health Emergency response in Balochistan has been escalated as authorities announced that acid attack survivor Dr Mahnoor Naseer will be sent to the United States for advanced medical treatment following a severe assault at a hospital in Quetta.

Mahnoor Naseer was critically injured last week when an attacker allegedly threw acid on her while she was on duty in the surgical ward of Civil Sandeman Hospital in Quetta.

Officials said the decision to transfer her abroad was taken on the directives of Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti, with all arrangements completed for specialised treatment in the United States.

The provincial government confirmed that Dr Naseer is currently receiving treatment in Karachi, where she was shifted after initial emergency care. She underwent surgery and is reported to be under continuous medical supervision.

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Authorities said the move reflects the government’s commitment to providing comprehensive healthcare support, adding that she will be transported abroad once medical clearance is finalised.

The attack took place inside the surgical complex of Civil Hospital Quetta, where the doctor was targeted while performing her duties. A hospital employee was also injured while attempting to protect her during the incident.

Police later launched a large-scale search operation, and the main suspect was killed in an encounter near the Noshki bus stop after allegedly opening fire on law enforcement officers.

Pakistan Medical Association condemned the attack and demanded a judicial inquiry, calling for transparency and accountability in the case.

Chief Minister Bugti also announced a civil award for the hospital employee who showed bravery during the attack, while reiterating that the government stands firmly with the victim.

Officials said security protocols at major hospital units are under review following the incident, as concerns grow over the safety of medical staff in high-risk environments.

The case has triggered widespread outrage in Pakistan’s medical community, with calls for stronger protection measures for healthcare workers across public hospitals.