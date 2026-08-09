Sindh’s senior minister has approached the NCCIA over posts he says contain false and malicious allegations against him and his son, Rawal Memon.

KARACHI, August 10, 2026: Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Memon has approached the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) over what he describes as a coordinated social media campaign containing false, fabricated and malicious allegations against him and his son, Rawal Memon.

His lawyer, Advocate Syeda Malaika Naqvi of Naqvi Law Associates, submitted a written complaint to the Deputy Director of the NCCIA Karachi Zone on August 9.

The complaint names unidentified individuals allegedly operating social media accounts, pages and groups. It accuses them of producing and circulating defamatory content and attempting to damage the reputation of Sharjeel Memon and his son.

Complaint Points to Four Social Media Pages

According to the complaint, Memon does not know the identities of the people allegedly operating the accounts.

It refers to four Facebook accounts and pages: Muhajir Community, Khan Zada in ALTAFI LUSHKAR Group, Karachi Beauty and Karachi Stories.

The complaint includes screenshots from the pages as Annex-A.

Memon alleges that posts, videos and statements targeting him and his son began circulating on August 9. He has rejected the allegations as baseless and contrary to the facts.

The complaint claims that several posts used similar language and repeated the same allegations at almost the same time.

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Claims Linked to Mir Raza Ali Case

Some of the disputed social media posts allegedly claimed that a guesthouse in Gulistan-i-Jauhar, Karachi, was owned by Sharjeel Memon.

The posts allegedly linked the guesthouse to the death of businessman Mir Raza Ali. Authorities are separately investigating Ali’s death after a second postmortem raised questions over the initial theory that he had died by suicide.

Memon has rejected any alleged connection between himself and the claims circulating online.

The complaint also refers to social media allegations that his son, Rawal Memon, travelled to London shortly after the incident and later moved around with a bodyguard.

It further alleges that online posts accused Memon and his political party of protecting people allegedly involved in the case and interfering with the police investigation.

The complaint says some posts also alleged that the medical board investigating Ali’s death had been changed “overnight”.

Memon has described these allegations as false and defamatory.

Complaint Seeks Investigation Into Alleged Coordinated Campaign

The complaint argues that the repeated use of similar wording and claims across several pages could indicate a coordinated online campaign rather than unrelated posts by individual users.

It asks the NCCIA to investigate whether the accounts are connected and to identify the people behind them.

The complaint also asks investigators to examine the possible involvement of individuals allegedly associated with political groups. It specifically mentions the Jamaat-i-Islami and Muttahida Qaumi Movement in its request for investigation.

These references form part of the allegations made in the complaint and have not been independently established.

Memon also expressed concern that individuals behind the accounts could be using false identities, bot networks or proxy handlers to conceal their identities.

Request for Technical and Forensic Investigation

The complaint asks the NCCIA to conduct a technical and forensic examination of the social media accounts and pages.

It seeks the identification of account operators through IP logs, device information, SIM registration records and other relevant data.

The complaint also asks investigators to trace alleged links between the accounts, determine the source of the material and examine whether anyone financed or coordinated the alleged campaign.

Memon has also asked the agency to identify individuals or organisations that may have created, directed or widely distributed the disputed material.

The complaint says the continued circulation of the posts could affect the reputation, personal security and peace of mind of Memon and his son.

PECA Provisions Cited in Complaint

The complaint refers to provisions of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2016, as amended in 2025.

It specifically cites Section 20, which concerns offences relating to the dignity of a natural person, and Section 24, which covers cyberstalking.

The complaint also cites Section 26-A, added through the 2025 amendments, concerning the dissemination of false information.

Memon has asked the NCCIA to apply any other relevant provisions of PECA, the Pakistan Penal Code or other laws if investigators find them applicable.

Call for Data Preservation

The complaint asks the NCCIA to direct relevant social media platforms and service providers to preserve account data, records and logs.

The request aims to prevent potentially relevant digital evidence from being deleted, altered or lost during the investigation.

Memon has also called for an independent inquiry, identification of those responsible and legal action if investigators establish violations of the law.

He has assured the NCCIA that he will fully cooperate with the investigation and provide any additional information, evidence or clarification requested by authorities.

The NCCIA will now determine whether and how to proceed with the requested inquiry. The allegations contained in the complaint remain subject to investigation and have not been independently established.

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