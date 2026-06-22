The United Arab Emirates has introduced a major Online safety reform, banning children under the age of 15 from accessing social media platforms in a sweeping new regulatory move.

The decision affects major platforms including TikTok, Instagram, Snapchat, Facebook and X, all of which have been given 12 months to fully comply with new requirements or risk administrative penalties and operational restrictions.

Under Cabinet Resolution No. 106 of 2026, authorities in the United Arab Emirates have imposed strict obligations on digital platforms, including enhanced age verification systems and a complete ban on targeted advertising aimed at minors.

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A key provision of the law, Article 4, outlines mandatory mechanisms for verifying user age, aiming to ensure that the under-15 restriction is properly enforced across all services operating in the country. Officials say the measure is designed to strengthen Online safety standards and reduce children’s exposure to harmful or inappropriate online content.

The new framework places regulatory pressure on companies operating in major hubs such as Dubai, where many global tech firms manage regional operations.

The move is widely seen as one of the most comprehensive child-focused digital safety regulations in the region, signalling a stricter approach to youth access in the online space.