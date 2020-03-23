Govt will go to any extent to protect weaker segments of society: PM

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has said in view of the prevailing situation due to Coronavirus outbreak, the government will go to any extent to protect weaker segments of society.

He was chairing a high level meeting in Islamabad today, about possible impact of COVID-19 on the economy and steps to provide relief to the common people.

The Prime Minister said every possible step will be ensured on the administrative level to avert hoarding and no body can take undue advantage of the situation.

He said there should be no obstruction in supply of edible items and medicines.



