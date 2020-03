RAWALPINDI – Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa says Pakistan Resolution Day symbolizes struggle for Pakistan.

According to a tweet of ISPR, he said paying glowing tribute to our ancestors, we reaffirm our resolve and commitment to defeat all challenges including Covid-19 pandemic with Faith, Unity and Self-Discipline.

