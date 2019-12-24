Overseas Pakistanis
HEADLINE PAKISTAN

Govt to announce Special Incentives for Overseas Pakistanis: Prime Minister

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem Comment(0)

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has said the government is working on policy to announce special incentives for overseas Pakistanis, who send remittances through legal channels. 

He was addressing the launching ceremony of Delivery of Home Remittances Scheme by Overseas Pakistanis through Pakistan Post in Islamabad on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister said now families of overseas Pakistanis will be able to get remittances through a network of five hundred designated post offices across the country.

He said despite economic difficulties, we have achieved economic stability and now country is heading towards growth and development with special focus on job creation and poverty alleviation.

Imran Khan said overseas Pakistanis are a precious asset for the country and they played a vital role in the development of their homeland.

He appreciated Minister for Postal Services Murad Saeed and his team for revamping the Pakistan Post and turning its income to next level.

Earlier, speaking on the occasion, Murad Saeed said Pakistan Post has the largest network in the country. He said foreign remittances initiative is just the beginning and now Pakistan Post will be offering country’s biggest banking network titled Pakistan Post Bank next year. He said network of Pakistan Post will be enhanced from existing twelve to twenty-seven thousand locations next year.

Courtesy – RP

Muhammad Saleem
http://Theazb.com

Related Articles

Foreign Minister
PAKISTAN

Foreign Minister urges Kuwait to exempt Pakistan from visa restrictions

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has urged the Kuwaiti authorities to soften its visa policy for the Pakistani community. He highlighted the issue during a meeting with Kuwaiti Interior Minister Khaled Al Jarrah Al Sabah in Kuwait. They discussed Pak-Kuwait bilateral relations and issue of visa restrictions. Shah Mehmood Qureshi said Pakistani workforce […]

KATI AND K-ELECTRIC
BUSINESS HEADLINE

K-Electric vows to resolve industry’s issue till March – KATI

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem

KARACHI – A meeting of Korangi Association of Trade & Industry (KATI) and officials of K-Electric held at KATI, headquarters here, to discuss complains and issues pertaining electric supply and maintenance. President KATI Danish Khan, Senior Vice President Faraz-ur-Rehman, Chairman & CEO KITE Zubair Chhaya, Chairman K-Electric Standing Committee Najmul Arfeen, S.M Yahya, Ehteshamuddin, Sheikh […]
BUSINESS HEADLINE

President FPCCI appointed Samir Mir Shaikh as Chairman standing committee on Education

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem

Karachi – President Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry, Mr Engineer Daroo Khan has appointed Samir Mir Shaikh as Chairman standing committee on Education, Science and Technology throughout the country, for his third tenure. Samir Mir Shaikh is well known in the political and diplomatic circle and as well as business industry-people. Samir […]

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.