Federal Cabinet decides to reduce prices of 89 medicines

KARACHI – Federal Cabinet has decided to reduce prices of eighty-nine medicines, including life-saving drugs, by fifteen percent with immediate effect to provide relief to people.

Briefing media persons about cabinet meeting decisions in Islamabad on Tuesday, Special Assistant on Health Zafar Mirza said the prices have been decreased under Medicine Pricing Policy 2018.

The Special Assistant said the Prime Minister has directed to review medicine policy within two months.

He said National Medicine Policy is being prepared under which pharmaceutical sector will be regularized.

Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, while answering a question, said that the cabinet out rightly rejected removal of PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz’ name from the Exit Control List with consensus. She said 24 cases pertaining to including and removing names of various people from ECL were presented before the cabinet, which approved placement of four names on ECL, removal of eight names, while decision on eight other cases was deferred. She said there should be one and uniform law in Pakistan without any special treatment.

The Special Assistant also informed the media that that the cabinet has approved a special financial package to facilitate people living along the Line of Control in Azad Kashmir. She said 33,498 families, who are direct victims of Indian firing along LOC, and each of them would get 5,000 rupees on quarterly basis under this package.

She said the cabinet approved one-time import of polio finger marker from India on the recommendations of World Health Organization.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan told that Prime Minister Imran Khan has also directed Chairman Capital Development Authority to take immediate steps to clear garbage and waste from Islamabad.

She said reforms in tax laws were also approved by the cabinet and the Prime Minister directed Federal Board of Revenue to prepare a public friendly mechanism to facilitate common people.

