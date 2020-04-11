HEADLINEPAKISTAN

Govt making vigorous efforts to bring back overseas Pakistanis: FM

Theazb Web Desk 33 mins ago
ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said the government is making vigorous efforts to bring back overseas Pakistanis, who are willing to come to their home country.

Chairing a meeting in Islamabad on Saturday, he said we have evolved a consensus Standard Operating System and Protocol for the repatriation of stranded Pakistani citizens. He said so far we have brought back1,600 people through nine special flights, while thousands of others are waiting for their turn. He said the government fully realizes the pain of overseas Pakistanis and he has directed all the Pakistani embassies and foreign missions to take care of their brethren staying in foreign lands.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi also urged workers of Tableeghi Jamaat to remain in touch with Pakistani ambassadors in Kenya, Tanzania, Sudan, and wherever they are staying. He said a strategy is also being evolved for the repatriation of pilgrims. He said efforts are being made for early release of detained Pakistani citizens in various countries.

The Foreign Minister urged the provinces to come forward and play their due role in establishing testing and quarantine facilities to complete the repatriation of Pakistani citizens.

Theazb Web Desk

