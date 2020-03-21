Govt decides to suspend all int’l flight operations for two weeks

KARACHI – The government has decided to suspend all international flight operations for two weeks amid fear of Coronavirus spread in the country.

This was stated by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Security Division Dr. Moeed Yousaf while addressing a joint news briefing in Islamabad on Saturday.

He said the restriction on flights will be effective from eight tonight and till 4th of next month.

He, however, said flights carrying diplomats and cargo ships will continue their operations during the said period.

Speaking on the occasion, Special Assistant on National Health Services Dr. Zafar Mirza said the government has decided to chalk out mechanism for sharing and exchanging information between Federal and provincial governments about Coronavirus pandemic.

Talking about Coronavirus cases in Pakistan, he said out of 4046 suspected cases, 534 are confirmed with Islamabad 10, Punjab 104, Sindh 259, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 27, Balochistan 103, Gilgit-Baltistan 30, and AJK one.

Dr Zafar Mirza further said all provinces of the country now have laboratories where coronavirus tests can be done. He said that number of laboratories would further be increased.

In his remarks, NDMA Chairman Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal expressed the confidence that nation, and civil and military leadership would win fight against Covid-19 though joint efforts.

Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzaal said twenty thousand testing kits have arrived from China and handed over to the National Institute of Health.

He said China will provide 100 ventilators to Pakistan in the coming days.

Like this: Like Loading...