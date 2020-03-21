China’s Wuhan provides hope for rest of the world: WHO chief

WEB DESK – World Health Organization chief has said it is a “success that China has reported no new domestic cases of COVID – 19 for the first time since the epidemic outbreak started.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom said the epicenter of COVID-19 outbreak in China, provides hope for the rest of the world that even the most severe situation of COVID-19 can be turned around.

Executive director of the WHO health emergencies program, Michael Ryan also said it’s a message of hope from China that the coronavirus can be suppressed.



Like this: Like Loading...