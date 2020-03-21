WORLD

China’s Wuhan provides hope for rest of the world: WHO chief

Theazb Web Desk 7 mins ago
0 0 Less than a minute

WEB DESK – World Health Organization chief has said it is a “success that China has reported no new domestic cases of COVID – 19 for the first time since the epidemic outbreak started.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom said the epicenter of COVID-19 outbreak in China, provides hope for the rest of the world that even the most severe situation of COVID-19 can be turned around.

Executive director of the WHO health emergencies program, Michael Ryan also said it’s a message of hope from China that the coronavirus can be suppressed.

Theazb Web Desk

Related Articles

Pak Army has reversed Great Game: report

September 9, 2018
Jacinda-Ardern

NZ PM Jacinda Ardern announces to broadcast ‘Azaan’ on national TV, radio on Friday

March 21, 2019
Chinese President

Deals worth more than $64b signed as part of BRI: Chinese President

April 27, 2019

Secretary Nielsen Statement on President Trump’s Intent to Nominate Ronald D. Vitiello to Serve as the Director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement:

August 7, 2018

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: