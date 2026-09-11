Governor Sindh Organises Quran Khwani at Governor House

Special prayers offered for Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Begum Kulsoom Nawaz and the security and stability of Pakistan

KARACHI, September 11, 2026: Governor Sindh Syed Muhammad Nehal Hashmi organised Quran Khwani at Governor House on the death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Special prayers were offered for the elevation of the ranks of the Father of the Nation in the Hereafter.

Prayers were also offered for the safety, security and stability of Pakistan.

Sindh Information Department to Begin Phased Digitalisation

Prayers Held for Begum Kulsoom Nawaz

Governor Sindh also arranged Quran Khwani for the Isal-e-Sawab of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, the late wife of former Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

At the conclusion of the Quran Khwani, participants offered special prayers for the elevation of her ranks in the Hereafter.

Prayers for the Departed

Governor Hashmi also prayed for the forgiveness and elevation of the ranks of all deceased Muslims.

The Quran Khwani at Governor House was held as a religious observance to remember the departed and pray for the peace and blessings of their souls.

Follow THE AZB