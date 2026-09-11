Sindh Information Department to Begin Phased Digitalisation

The Sindh Information Department will begin digitalisation in phases with support from the Information Technology Department.

Information Secretary Kashif Gulzar Sheikh said the initiative would improve departmental efficiency and strengthen media coordination.

He made the remarks during a meeting at the Directorate of Information Hyderabad. Officials reviewed the performance of divisional and district information offices and discussed departmental challenges.

Digitalisation to Improve Government Communication

Sheikh said the phased digitalisation would help the department adopt modern technology.

The system will support faster dissemination of information about government initiatives. It will also improve communication about development projects and public welfare schemes.

He stressed the need for accurate and timely reporting.

The secretary also called for stronger coordination between information officers, journalists and district administrations.

Staff Training to Receive Greater Focus

Sheikh said the department would also focus on improving the professional skills of its officers and staff.

Sindh Information Department Plans New Policies for Journalists and Press Clubs

Officials are considering training programmes covering print, electronic and digital media. The proposed programmes will also include reporting and public communication.

He directed information officers to effectively highlight the work of divisional and district administrations.

Development projects, public issues and welfare initiatives should also receive appropriate coverage, he said.

Sheikh described the Information Department as an important link between the government and the public.

Officials Review Departmental Performance

Director Information Hyderabad Shehzad Ahmed Sheikh and other officials received the information secretary.

Director Advertisements Mohammad Yousuf Kabooro and Information Officer Advertisements Zulfiqar Ali Khoso also attended the meeting.

Divisional and district information officers briefed the meeting on their performance.

They also highlighted operational issues facing their respective offices.

Deputy Director Social Media Zafar Ali Mangi and Sobia Saleem briefed the secretary on digital media activities.

Later, Sheikh planted a sapling at the Directorate of Information Hyderabad.

Secretary Visits Hyderabad Press Club

Sheikh later visited the Hyderabad Press Club and met members of its governing body.

Press Club President Junaid Ahmed Khanzada briefed him on renovation work and club activities.

He also explained the working of the Divisional Accreditation Card Committee.

Khanzada said the committee had reviewed accreditation applications impartially. It approved applications from genuine and deserving journalists.

The committee rejected applications that lacked the required documents.

Press Club Seeks Transparent Accreditation Process

Khanzada said some press club members were also among those whose applications were rejected.

He said this showed that the committee was applying the accreditation criteria on merit.

The press club president called for the same transparent process in other divisions of Sindh.

He said the system should ensure that genuine journalists receive accreditation cards without favouritism.

Facilitation Desk to Help Journalists

Sheikh listened to the concerns raised by journalists.

He assured them that the Information Department would take all possible steps to address their problems.

The secretary also announced that a facilitation desk would be established within a week.

The desk will improve coordination between the Information Department and the journalist community. It will also help journalists raise and resolve their issues.

Press Club General Secretary Ashok Sharma, Ali Hassan, Lala Rehman Samoon, Iqbal Mallah, Mohammad Hussain Khan, Faheem Babbar and other journalists attended the meeting.

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