Hashim Khan pays tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on his death anniversary.

Pak Ittehad Contractors Association leaders pay tribute to Pakistan’s founder and call for renewed commitment to his vision

KARACHI, September 11, 2026: Pak Ittehad Contractors Association Water and Sewerage Corporation Chairman Hashim Khan has paid tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on his death anniversary.

Hashim Khan said no leader could fill the void created by the passing of the Father of the Nation.

He said the Quaid’s death plunged the nation into deep grief. However, he added that Pakistanis showed strength and courage to continue working for the country’s progress.

Quaid-e-Azam’s Vision for Pakistan

Hashim Khan said Quaid-e-Azam united Muslims and led the struggle that resulted in the creation of Pakistan.

He said it was now the responsibility of every citizen to protect the country and contribute to its development.

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He also stressed the importance of following the principles of the Holy Quran and the teachings of the Prophet (PBUH).

Leaders Reaffirm Commitment to Pakistan

Vice Chairman Ghulam Nabi prayed for Pakistan’s continued prosperity and stability.

He prayed that Allah Almighty would keep Quaid-e-Azam’s Pakistan prosperous and flourishing forever.

General Secretary Muhammad Farooq Awan said every Pakistani child should learn about the Quaid’s mission and make national development part of their life goals.

He said the nation remained grateful for the creation of Pakistan under Quaid-e-Azam’s leadership.

Awan also prayed for Allah’s mercy and forgiveness for the Father of the Nation.

Call to Follow Quaid’s Principles

Senior Vice President Qaiser Awan said the association’s members would continue working for Pakistan’s progress.

He said their efforts would remain aligned with the vision of Quaid-e-Azam.

Information Secretary Syed Aslam Parvez said the Quaid used his leadership and political abilities to challenge British rule.

He said Quaid-e-Azam successfully established the political case that Muslims and Hindus of the region were distinct nations.

Parvez described the Two-Nation Theory as a fundamental basis for the creation of Pakistan.

Renewed Pledge to Protect Pakistan

The association leaders observed the Quaid’s death anniversary with reverence and respect.

They called on citizens to renew their commitment to Pakistan’s security, development and prosperity.

They also stressed the need to preserve the values and principles associated with Quaid-e-Azam’s struggle.

The leaders prayed for the forgiveness and mercy of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and for the continued progress and success of Pakistan.

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