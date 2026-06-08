Karachi, June 8: Ethiopia Trade cooperation moved into focus as Governor Sindh Syed Muhammad Nehal Hashmi met Ibrahim Khalid Tawab, Honorary Consul General of Ethiopia, at Governor House Karachi. The meeting explored new opportunities to strengthen trade, investment and business partnerships between Pakistan and Ethiopia.

The discussions matter because both countries are seeking stronger economic engagement. Moreover, increased commercial cooperation could open new markets and investment opportunities for businesses on both sides.

Governor Sindh Highlights Ethiopia Trade Potential

Governor Sindh Syed Muhammad Nehal Hashmi emphasized the importance of expanding business-to-business engagement between Pakistan and Ethiopia. He also encouraged the exchange of trade delegations and stronger industrial collaboration.

Furthermore, he reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to enhancing economic, trade and investment relations with Ethiopia. According to the discussions, greater cooperation could create shared opportunities for growth and prosperity for citizens of both nations.

Ibrahim Khalid Tawab Discusses Investment Opportunities

Ibrahim Khalid Tawab stated that Ethiopia remains one of Africa’s rapidly growing economies. He reportedly noted that the country continues to record notable annual economic growth.

In addition, he highlighted Ethiopia’s environment of coexistence and mutual respect among diverse religions and cultures. He stated that these factors support a stable environment for business and investment.

Ethiopia Offers Opportunities for Pakistani Investors

During the meeting, Ibrahim Khalid Tawab highlighted several sectors that offer investment opportunities for Pakistani businesses. These sectors include surgical products, pharmaceuticals, textiles, plastics and chemicals.

Meanwhile, both sides discussed ways to encourage stronger private-sector partnerships. Such collaboration could help expand commercial activity between the two countries and strengthen long-term economic ties.

Pakistan and Ethiopia Trade Prospects Expand

The Honorary Consul General also pointed to opportunities for expanding bilateral trade. He stated that Pakistan could increase imports of Ethiopian products, including coffee, oilseeds and other agricultural commodities.

Consequently, broader trade exchanges may support economic diversification and improve market access for businesses in both countries. As a result, stakeholders could benefit from stronger commercial links and new investment channels.

Ethiopia Trade Cooperation Remains Key Focus

The meeting concluded with a shared interest in promoting closer economic engagement. Both sides emphasized the value of continued dialogue and stronger business partnerships.

Looking ahead, Ethiopia Trade cooperation is expected to remain an important area of focus. Therefore, future exchanges between business communities and trade representatives may help unlock additional opportunities for investment and bilateral growth.