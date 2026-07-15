Shahzad Nawaz shares his philosophy on health, fitness and inner peace.

Veteran Pakistani actor says honesty, humility and a clear conscience contribute more to lasting fitness than strict diet plans.

Shahzad Nawaz believes that true fitness starts from within, saying inner peace, honesty and kindness play a greater role in maintaining health than any diet plan.

The veteran Pakistani actor shared his thoughts during an appearance on Samaa TV’s program Gup Shab, hosted by Vasay Chaudhary. Responding to an audience member who asked about his diet and fitness routine, Nawaz explained that physical well-being is closely connected to a person’s mental and emotional state.

“There is a simple answer to this question. I hope you will understand,” he said.

According to Nawaz, people who live with peace of mind and sincere intentions naturally maintain better health and appearance. He added that a clear conscience has a lasting impact on a person’s overall well-being.

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The Parizaad actor also said that dishonest actions eventually become visible in a person’s expression and personality. He argued that injustice, greed and dishonesty leave emotional burdens that affect how people look over time.

Nawaz encouraged people to live with humility, compassion and integrity instead of focusing only on diet plans or physical routines. He said a pure heart and genuine concern for others naturally reflect in a person’s face and help maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Shahzad Nawaz has built a successful career with acclaimed performances in dramas such as Humrahi, Dr Bahu, Parizaad, Badshah Begum, Mein, Ghulam Bashah Sundri and Shanas. In addition to acting, he hosts the NJ Spotlight podcast, where he regularly discusses social, cultural and political issues in Pakistan.

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