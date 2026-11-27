Chef Sarah Farhan celebrates Pakistan’s bronze-medal achievement at the Culinary World Cup 2026 in Luxembourg.

Chef Sarah Farhan earns an individual diploma and team bronze at the international competition in Luxembourg, marking a milestone for Pakistan’s culinary industry.

LUXEMBOURG: Pakistan has secured its first bronze medal at the EXPOGAST – RAK Porcelain Culinary World Cup 2026, marking the country’s debut at the international competition.

Held in Luxembourg from November 21 to 25, the event brought together national and international culinary teams from around the world.

Chef Sarah Farhan played a key role in Pakistan’s achievement. She earned a diploma in the individual category and helped the Pakistani team win a bronze medal.

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Her achievement also carries special significance. She became the first Pakistani woman chef to represent the country at the competition.

Her participation and success are expected to encourage more Pakistani women to pursue international opportunities in the culinary profession.

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The Karachi Chefs Association helped make Pakistan’s participation possible. Chef Afzal and his team played an important role in supporting the national delegation.

Farhan thanked the association and everyone who contributed to the team’s participation.

She described the medal-winning debut as a source of immense pride. She said the achievement belonged not only to her but also to Pakistan and its culinary industry.

Pakistan’s first appearance at the Culinary World Cup has added an international milestone to the country’s growing culinary profile.

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