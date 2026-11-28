Fawad Khan and the cast attend the Karachi trailer launch of Netflix’s All the Love Our Hearts Carry.

Based on Farhat Ishtiaq’s bestselling novel Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, the series brings together leading Pakistani stars. Part 1 premieres globally on December 4.

Netflix and Momina Duraid hosted a special event in Karachi to unveil the trailer for All the Love Our Hearts Carry, the screen adaptation of Farhat Ishtiaq’s bestselling novel Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo.

The event featured live performances of songs from the series soundtrack. Asim Azhar and Zeb Bangash performed a duet, while Shae Gill joined series star Fawad Khan for another musical performance.

Several members of the star-studded cast attended the event. They included Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed, Hania Aamir, Ahad Raza Mir, Iqra Aziz, Khushhal Khan and Hamza Ali Abbasi.

Bilal Ashraf, Maya Ali, Nadia Jamil, Omair Rana, Samina Ahmed, Aamina Sheikh and Ahmed Ali Akbar also attended. Producer and director Momina Duraid and writer Farhat Ishtiaq were present. Mahira Khan made a special appearance from Toronto.

A Story of Love Across Generations and Continents

Based on Ishtiaq’s 2013 bestselling novel, the series explores love, heartbreak, betrayal and the choices that shape people’s lives.

Spanning three generations and two continents, the story follows two interconnected families. In Rome, Sikandar, played by Ahad Raza Mir, and Liza, played by Iqra Aziz, develop a connection that could change their lives.

Meanwhile, Mehmood (Fawad Khan) and Vittoria (Sanam Saeed) take a chance on love.

In Pakistan, Sam (Hania Aamir) and Zain (Khushhal Khan) explore whether friendship can develop into something deeper.

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The story also follows Rahat (Mahira Khan), Waqar (Bilal Ashraf), Sadia (Aamina Sheikh) and Jahanzeb (Ahmed Ali Akbar) as they navigate their relationships.

At the same time, Shehryar (Hamza Ali Abbasi) and Amna (Maya Ali) confront the consequences of the past. As their lives become intertwined, the series explores whether love can offer a chance to begin again.

Momina Duraid Leads Star-Studded Production

Momina Duraid directs, produces and serves as showrunner of the series. She is known for producing acclaimed Pakistani dramas, including Humsafar and Zindagi Gulzar Hai.

Farhat Ishtiaq wrote the series, while Khizer Idrees served as director of photography. Rohail Hyatt, founder and producer of Coke Studio, composed the music.

The production brings together some of Pakistan’s most recognised actors in a story adapted for an international streaming audience.

Global Release on December 4

All the Love Our Hearts Carry will premiere globally on Netflix on Friday, December 4.

Part 1 will feature seven episodes. Netflix has yet to announce the release date for Part 2.

The romantic drama brings Farhat Ishtiaq’s popular literary world to the screen through an ensemble cast and an international storyline.

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