Islamabad : Mazhar Thathal, Chairman and CEO of the Global Trade Expo Centre Pakistan, held a highly constructive meeting with H.E. Jam Kamal Khan, Federal Minister of Trade and Commerce, at the Ministry of Commerce office in Islamabad. The meeting focused on a variety of important topics aimed at enhancing Pakistan’s global trade and export potential.

One of the key areas of discussion was the *MDR (Medical Device Regulation) license* for surgical exporters from Pakistan. Both parties emphasized the need for facilitating and streamlining the process for obtaining the MDR license, which would significantly improve the market access of Pakistani surgical goods and medical devices in Europe and other international markets. Minister Jam Kamal Khan expressed his support for the initiative and stressed the importance of ensuring quality standards to boost the competitiveness of Pakistani exporters in the global medical and surgical sector.

The meeting also covered the *upcoming UK trade delegation*, which is being organized by the UK High Commission in Pakistan. The delegation aims to explore new avenues of collaboration between Pakistan and the UK in various sectors, with a special focus on trade, investment, and technology exchange. The Minister and Mr. Thathal discussed the importance of preparing for the delegation and maximizing the opportunities for Pakistani businesses to expand their footprint in the UK market.

Further, the positive outcomes of *previous French delegations* were reviewed, with both parties acknowledging the significant potential for deeper economic ties between Pakistan and France. Minister Kamal Khan expressed his appreciation for the ongoing efforts to strengthen trade relations with France and highlighted the importance of such delegations in facilitating new business partnerships.

Minister Jam Kamal Khan commended the efforts of the Global Trade Expo Centre in promoting Pakistan’s exports and fostering international trade relations. He reiterated the government’s commitment to supporting initiatives that would promote Pakistan’s economic growth and global trade presence.

“We are determined to provide our business community with every possible support to expand their international reach. The upcoming delegations and regulatory initiatives, such as the MDR license for surgical exporters, will play a crucial role in boosting exports and creating new business opportunities for Pakistan,” stated Minister Kamal Khan.

Mazhar Thathal expressed his gratitude for the Minister’s support and reaffirmed the commitment of the Global Trade Expo Centre to facilitating international trade partnerships that benefit Pakistan’s business community.

The meeting concluded on a positive note, with both parties agreeing to continue collaboration to ensure the successful implementation of the discussed initiatives and to explore further opportunities for Pakistan’s growth in global markets.