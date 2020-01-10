KARACHI – Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has intensified its Operation Grift Phase 11 in its franchise areas of Sindh and Balochistan. SSGC’s Counter Gas Theft Operations team undertook a load survey/ inspection of Industries in accordance with their GSA and Gas load, meters and other technical appliances.

In this regard, SSGC teams from Measurement, Sales, and SS&CGTO carried out joint surveys in Karachi, in which a thorough inspection of five industrial units was carried out.

These units included Hasmat Dyeing, Mehtab Garments, Shahnawaz n Coy, Chhepa Textile, and Ghuasia Dyeing. Strict action will be taken against those units who will be found violating the act of Gas Sales Agreement (GSA) and using extra Connected Load etc.

In Nawabshah, the team unearthed two cases of direct gas theft by two commercial businesses. A hotel and power generation business, along with a Fast Food business was found to be stealing gas with a total connected load of 680cft/hr and 275cft/hr respectively.

Another raid was carried out in Landhi, Karachi, where 3,000 defaulting residents were caught stealing gas. All illegal connections were removed on spot.

And on the legal front, three culprits were convicted by the Honorable Gas Utility Court and were fined -. Additionally, the Gas Theft Control Task Force detected underground and overhead theft in Kambar, Lakhi, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, and Thull where 12 houses were involved in gas theft, whereas, in Sukkur region, 24 houses were involved in multiple cases of gas theft

