Gilani’s Parliamentary Diplomacy Wins Appreciation at ISC

Senate Chairman Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani receives appreciation for his role in strengthening parliamentary diplomacy.

Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani has received appreciation from the Inter-Parliamentary Speakers’ Conference (ISC) for his leadership and contribution to the second Inter-Parliamentary Speakers’ Conference (ISC-2) in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

The conference was held from August 26 to 28, 2026. It brought together parliamentary leaders to discuss peace, international cooperation and the peaceful resolution of conflicts.

ISC Recognises Gilani’s Contribution

In a letter to Chairman Senate Gilani, ISC Secretary General Hon. Ek Nath Dhakal conveyed appreciation on behalf of the organisation and Cambodian Senate President Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen.

The letter also recognised Gilani as the Founding Chair of the Inter-Parliamentary Speakers’ Conference.

His continued engagement reflects Pakistan’s efforts to strengthen parliament-to-parliament relations with legislatures around the world.

Focus on Parliamentary Diplomacy

Gilani has promoted parliamentary diplomacy as a channel for dialogue and international cooperation.

CAP Calls for Nationwide Restrictions on Energy Drinks for Children

Through engagement with parliamentary speakers, presiding officers and political leaders, he has sought to strengthen institutional relationships between countries.

His approach has focused on mutual understanding, peaceful dispute resolution and respect for international law.

The initiative also aims to complement traditional diplomatic channels by creating greater interaction between elected institutions.

Conference Highlights Peace and International Law

The second ISC was held under the theme, “Solidarity for Peace and Shared Prosperity — Strengthening International Law and Resolving Conflicts Peacefully.”

During the conference, Gilani reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for dialogue and multilateral cooperation.

He also stressed the importance of international law and peaceful mechanisms for resolving disputes.

The conference provided a platform for parliamentary leaders to exchange views on global challenges and ways to promote peace.

Pakistan’s Parliamentary Engagement

As the founding chair of the ISC, Gilani has continued to support parliament-to-parliament diplomacy.

His engagement has helped raise Pakistan’s profile in international parliamentary forums, according to the Senate Secretariat.

The appreciation from the ISC highlights the importance of Pakistan’s parliamentary outreach.

It also reflects the country’s stated commitment to constructive multilateral engagement, peace and shared prosperity.

Follow THE AZB