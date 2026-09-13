Arts Council Karachi Awards Certificates to 92 SOVAPA Students

The Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi held a certificate distribution ceremony and performance showcase for students of its School of Visual and Performing Arts (SOVAPA).

A total of 92 students received certificates after completing three-month short courses. The event also featured an exhibition of student artwork and live music performances.

President Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Muhammad Ahmed Shah distributed the certificates. Karachi Press Club President Fazil Jameeli, Theatre Academy head Khalid Ahmed, Music Committee head Ahsan Bari, renowned artist Shahid Rasam, Jahanzeb Shah, Zeeshan Ahmed, Hammad and a large number of students attended the ceremony.

Students Complete Courses in Multiple Disciplines

The students completed courses in several areas of the arts.

The programme included seven students in Drawing, 14 in Painting, four in Calligraphy, six in Graphic Design, 17 in Theatre, 19 in Vocal, four in Keyboard, six in Audio Production, 11 in Guitar and four in Drums.

Meanwhile, students of Drawing, Painting, Calligraphy and Graphic Design displayed their work at the venue. The artworks attracted strong interest from visitors.

Music students also performed during the ceremony. Their performances received warm appreciation from the audience.

Arts Council Highlights Professional Training

Addressing the gathering, Muhammad Ahmed Shah said students received practical training in their chosen fields during the three-month courses.

He said Music Committee head Ahsan Bari was guiding students in music. He added that internationally renowned sculptor and painter Shahid Rasam was heading SOVAPA.

Khalid Ahmed, he said, was training students in acting, direction and other areas of performing arts.

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Shah also highlighted the Arts Council’s Executive Programme. Classes for the programme take place on Saturdays and Sundays.

The programme targets professionals, working people and college and university students who want to develop additional skills.

Arts Encourage Tolerance and Well-Being

Muhammad Ahmed Shah said people should remain connected with art alongside their professional careers.

He described art as a source of mental peace and spiritual well-being. According to him, the arts encourage sensitivity, compassion and dialogue.

He also said artistic activities help strengthen tolerance and humanity in society.

The Arts Council, he added, is a non-commercial institution focused on developing and training students.

Certificates Mark the Start of a New Journey

Shah told students that their certificates represented more than course completion.

He said the certificates marked the beginning of their continued learning and artistic development. The Arts Council, he added, would continue supporting students who want to pursue further artistic education.

He stressed that there is no age limit for learning art. People can explore their interests at any stage of life.

The short courses and Executive Programme both remain open without an age restriction.

Students Invited to Stay Connected

Muhammad Ahmed Shah encouraged graduates to remain connected with the Arts Council after completing their courses.

He said students would continue receiving invitations to exhibitions, music concerts, theatre productions, literary events and other programmes.

Students interested in the upcoming World Culture Festival can also work with the Arts Council team, conduct research in their respective fields and participate in the festival.

The month-long festival will bring artists and performers from around the world. Shah also said the Arts Council had received around 4,000 films from different countries.

Music Students Praised for Their Progress

Shah praised the music students for their performances and the effort they had shown during the three-month training period.

He said continued dedication over the next few years could significantly improve their skills.

The ceremony concluded with appreciation for the students and their instructors, highlighting the Arts Council’s efforts to promote artistic education and creative development in Karachi.

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