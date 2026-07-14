July 14, 2026

PMYP: Rana Mashhood Begins US Visit to Expand Global Opportunities for Pakistani Youth

Web Desk July 14, 2026

Prime Minister’s Youth Programme chairman seeks international partnerships to promote education, innovation, entrepreneurship, and skills development.

PMYP Chairman Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan during his official visit to the United States for youth empowerment initiatives.

PMYP Chairman Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan begins an official visit to the United States to strengthen youth partnerships.

ISLAMABAD: PMYP Chairman Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan has begun an official visit to the United States from July 14 to July 24 to strengthen international partnerships and create new opportunities for Pakistan’s youth.

The visit is part of the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme’s broader strategy to enhance global collaboration in key sectors, including education, innovation, entrepreneurship, skills development, and youth empowerment.

FPCCI: Syed Turab Shah Appointed Convener of Corporate Relations and Communication Committee

During the visit, Rana Mashhood will engage with international institutions and stakeholders to explore partnerships that can help connect young Pakistanis with world-class educational, professional, and entrepreneurial opportunities.

The Prime Minister’s Youth Programme aims to expand access to global platforms, promote knowledge exchange, and equip young people with the skills needed to succeed in a rapidly evolving global economy.

Officials said the visit reflects the government’s commitment to investing in Pakistan’s youth by building international networks that support talent development, innovation, and sustainable economic growth.

The initiative is expected to strengthen cooperation with global partners while opening new avenues for Pakistani youth to benefit from international learning, leadership, and career opportunities.

Follow THE AZB

More Stories

Senator Chaudhry Abid Sher Ali submits a recommendation urging President Asif Ali Zardari to honour Ayurvedic physician Dr. Nasir Saleem Nasaka with a national civil award.

Civil Award: Senator Chaudhry Sher Ali Recommends Dr. Nasir Saleem Nasaka for National Honour

Web Desk July 14, 2026
A petrol pump in Pakistan following the government's announcement of higher petrol and diesel prices effective from 11 July 2026.

Petrol Prices: Pakistan’s Fuel Rates Lower Than Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Türkiye, Says Minister

Web Desk July 13, 2026
pbf-congratulates-atif-ikram-for-his-elections-as-fpcci-president-1704141573-2002

FPCCI Urges Immediate Measures to Hedge Trade and Industry Against Fallout of Renewed US-Iran Hostilities Atif Ikram Sheikh, President FPCCI

Syed Turab Shah July 13, 2026

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Are you human? Please solve:Captcha


Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com