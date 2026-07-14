PMYP: Rana Mashhood Begins US Visit to Expand Global Opportunities for Pakistani Youth

PMYP Chairman Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan begins an official visit to the United States to strengthen youth partnerships.

ISLAMABAD: PMYP Chairman Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan has begun an official visit to the United States from July 14 to July 24 to strengthen international partnerships and create new opportunities for Pakistan’s youth.

The visit is part of the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme’s broader strategy to enhance global collaboration in key sectors, including education, innovation, entrepreneurship, skills development, and youth empowerment.

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During the visit, Rana Mashhood will engage with international institutions and stakeholders to explore partnerships that can help connect young Pakistanis with world-class educational, professional, and entrepreneurial opportunities.

The Prime Minister’s Youth Programme aims to expand access to global platforms, promote knowledge exchange, and equip young people with the skills needed to succeed in a rapidly evolving global economy.

Officials said the visit reflects the government’s commitment to investing in Pakistan’s youth by building international networks that support talent development, innovation, and sustainable economic growth.

The initiative is expected to strengthen cooperation with global partners while opening new avenues for Pakistani youth to benefit from international learning, leadership, and career opportunities.

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