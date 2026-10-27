FPCCI Seminar Highlights AI’s Role in Business Growth and Innovation

FPCCI hosts an artificial intelligence seminar at Federation House, Karachi, focusing on business growth.

The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) organised a seminar on artificial intelligence (AI) and business growth.

The FPCCI Central Standing Committee on Corporate Relations and Communications hosted the event at Federation House, Karachi. Titled “AI Business Facilitation for Corporate Business Growth,” the seminar explored AI’s role in business efficiency and industrial development.

Syed Turab Shah served as convener. Irum Fawad, the committee coordinator and CEO of AI 0.3, designed and coordinated the programme.

MPA Dr Fouzia Hameed attended as chief guest. Business representatives and technology professionals joined the discussion. They explored practical ways to integrate AI into corporate operations and support economic growth.

Speakers urged entrepreneurs to understand emerging AI tools. They stressed that businesses must adapt to remain competitive in the digital economy.

Experts Discuss AI in Marketing and Security

Hasaan Khan, Marketing Head at H & A E Store, discussed AI applications in advertising and automation. He explained how businesses can use performance marketing tools to improve results and streamline their campaigns.

Salik Ahmed also shared his experience in AI development. A computer science graduate and AI content creator, he founded Salik Builds. He also discussed Secure AI, his AI security startup.

The organisers recognised Ahmed’s performance in the Youth Innovation Challenge. They also acknowledged his selection as a NICAT finalist.

Amna Shahzad, a 14-year-old data scientist, was another prominent speaker. Her participation highlighted the growing interest of young people in artificial intelligence and technology.

Speakers Highlight Business Transformation

Other speakers included Commodore (Retd.) Sadeed A. Malik, Secretary General of Quaid-e-Azam House Museum, and Deputy Convener Maqsood Ahmed Naz.

Saima Hafeez, an Agentic AI engineer working in business transformation, also addressed the gathering. Muhammad Ali Haider, Senior Vice President of the LPG Marketers Association of Pakistan, attended as guest of honour.

Hafeez discussed the relationship between AI, business innovation and human potential. Her professional work includes engagement with the Governor House IT Initiative Team. She also works in business technology support and emotional intelligence.

Discussions focused on practical business applications. Speakers explained how AI can streamline workflows, automate routine tasks and improve productivity.

Participants also explored ways to identify suitable AI solutions for existing business operations. They highlighted the need to adopt technology in line with organisational goals.

FPCCI Encourages Businesses to Embrace AI

Speakers urged business leaders to view AI as a practical tool for innovation. They emphasised the importance of training and skills development. These measures can help companies adapt to changing digital requirements.

The organisers thanked the special guests, speakers, sponsors and participants. They also praised the organising committee for its efforts.

Special recognition went to Convener Syed Turab Shah, Deputy Convener Maqsood Ahmed Naz and Coordinator Irum Fawad.

The organisers also acknowledged Farooq A. Nakhuda, Asma Wajid, Dr Lubna Hassan Khan, Naheed Khan, Kanwal Khan and Rizwan Hafeez. Other recognised contributors included Asma Hafeez, Abdul Hameed Aslam, Zahid Kirmani, Javed Qureshi and Mudassir Alam.

The list also included Ali Hasnani, Convener of the FPCCI Fisheries Committee, Rafia Hassan, Sohail Siddiqui, Salik Khan, Amba Shehzad and Farah Javaid. The organisers appreciated the support of other FPCCI members as well.

The seminar concluded with a call for wider AI adoption across businesses. Participants emphasised its potential to improve performance, encourage innovation and support Pakistan’s industrial development.

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