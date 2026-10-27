October 27, 2026

Swiss Ambassador Meets Pakistan-Switzerland Parliamentary Friendship Group

Web Desk October 27, 2026
Stéphane Rey meeting the Pakistan-Switzerland Parliamentary Friendship Group at Parliament House

Swiss Ambassador Stéphane Rey meets the Pakistan-Switzerland Parliamentary Friendship Group at Parliament House.

Swiss Ambassador Stéphane Rey met with the Pakistan-Switzerland Parliamentary Friendship Group at Parliament House, following an invitation from the group’s convener, Farah Naz Akbar, Member of the National Assembly and Parliamentary Secretary for National Heritage and Culture.

Both sides highlighted the importance of parliamentary diplomacy in strengthening relations between Pakistan and Switzerland. They also discussed opportunities to expand economic partnerships and cooperation in vocational training, science and education.

Particular attention focused on sharing expertise in disaster risk reduction, especially in mountainous regions. The exchange highlighted the value of international cooperation in addressing risks faced by communities in such areas.

Strengthening Pakistan-Switzerland Relations

The meeting provided an opportunity to explore areas of mutual interest and strengthen engagement between parliamentarians from both countries.

The Swiss Embassy thanked the Pakistan-Switzerland Parliamentary Friendship Group for its warm welcome. The meeting underscored the role of parliamentary dialogue in promoting cooperation and closer bilateral ties.

Follow THE AZB

More Stories

Climate resilience meeting between PRCS Sindh Chairman Rehan Hashmi and Imdad Hussain Siddiqui

PRCS Sindh Chairman Rehan Hashmi Meets Climate and Disaster Justice Unit Director

Web Desk October 27, 2026
Misbah Khar at the PCPC Inc. board inauguration supporting Pakistani professionals in Canada

Misbah Khar Highlights Pakistani Diaspora’s Role at PCPC Inc. Board Inauguration in Canada

Web Desk October 27, 2026
Kashmir Black Day commemoration at the Pakistan High Commission in Nairobi, highlighting the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

Pakistan High Commission in Nairobi Commemorates Kashmir Black Day

Web Desk October 27, 2026

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com