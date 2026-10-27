Swiss Ambassador Meets Pakistan-Switzerland Parliamentary Friendship Group

Swiss Ambassador Stéphane Rey met with the Pakistan-Switzerland Parliamentary Friendship Group at Parliament House, following an invitation from the group’s convener, Farah Naz Akbar, Member of the National Assembly and Parliamentary Secretary for National Heritage and Culture.

Both sides highlighted the importance of parliamentary diplomacy in strengthening relations between Pakistan and Switzerland. They also discussed opportunities to expand economic partnerships and cooperation in vocational training, science and education.

Particular attention focused on sharing expertise in disaster risk reduction, especially in mountainous regions. The exchange highlighted the value of international cooperation in addressing risks faced by communities in such areas.

Strengthening Pakistan-Switzerland Relations

The meeting provided an opportunity to explore areas of mutual interest and strengthen engagement between parliamentarians from both countries.

The Swiss Embassy thanked the Pakistan-Switzerland Parliamentary Friendship Group for its warm welcome. The meeting underscored the role of parliamentary dialogue in promoting cooperation and closer bilateral ties.

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