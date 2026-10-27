Misbah Khar Highlights Pakistani Diaspora’s Role at PCPC Inc. Board Inauguration in Canada

Misbah Khar, Advisor to the Chairman Senate of Pakistan, attended the inaugural ceremony of the board of PCPC Inc., a registered not-for-profit organisation based in Ontario, as chief guest during her official visit to Canada.

The ceremony brought together members of the Pakistani diaspora, professionals, community leaders and newcomers from across Canada.

Addressing the gathering, Khar praised the Pakistani diaspora for its contributions to Pakistan’s development, particularly through remittances and professional achievements abroad.

“The Pakistani diaspora in Canada is an asset to Pakistan. Your immense contribution to Pakistan’s economy through remittances is deeply valued and plays a crucial role in our national progress. We are incredibly proud of your achievements and your success story in Canada,” she said.

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Pakistani Canadians’ Growing Representation

Khar also highlighted the political participation and integration of Canadians of Pakistani origin. She noted that six parliamentarians of Pakistani origin were serving in the Canadian Parliament, describing their presence as a reflection of the community’s talent, hard work and credibility.

PCPC Inc. Focuses on Professional Development

Khar welcomed PCPC Inc.’s efforts to support Pakistani professionals, particularly newcomers, through education, mentorship, leadership development and career guidance.

She emphasised the importance of connecting skilled professionals with meaningful employment and other opportunities. Such initiatives, she said, can help newcomers navigate professional challenges and contribute to their communities.

Khar also reaffirmed her support for overseas Pakistanis and encouraged community members to share their concerns.

“My support will always be there for our people. I am here to listen to your concerns and I am willing to support you in every possible way. You have made both Pakistan and Canada proud,” she said.

Strengthening Pakistan-Canada Community Links

The ceremony concluded with a commitment to strengthen ties between Pakistan and its diaspora in Canada. Participants highlighted the value of professional networking, mentorship and community engagement in creating opportunities for overseas Pakistanis.

The event also underscored the role that diaspora organisations can play in supporting newcomers and maintaining connections with Pakistan.

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