October 9, 2026

President Zardari Receives Wafaqi Mohtasib Annual Report for 2025

Web Desk October 9, 2026
President Asif Ali Zardari meets Wafaqi Mohtasib Naveed Kamran Baloch at Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad.

President Asif Ali Zardari receives the Wafaqi Mohtasib Annual Report 2025 from Naveed Kamran Baloch at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

President Asif Ali Zardari has received the Wafaqi Mohtasib’s Annual Report for 2025 from Federal Ombudsman Naveed Kamran Baloch at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

During the meeting, Baloch briefed the president on the institution’s performance and efforts to improve public access to administrative justice. He highlighted a record 261,101 complaints addressed in 2025, compared with 223,198 in 2024.

The institution reported an implementation rate of 96.8 per cent. It also disposed of nearly 88 per cent of complaints within the statutory 60-day period.

Wafaqi Mohtasib Expands Public Access

Baloch informed the president that the institution had expanded its presence to 28 cities. It has also established One Window Facilitation Desks for Overseas Pakistanis at international airports.

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These initiatives aim to make complaint resolution more accessible. They also support efforts to improve the delivery of administrative justice.

President Calls for Greater Public Awareness

President Zardari commended the Wafaqi Mohtasib’s performance. He said the institution was providing a useful service to the public.

He also stressed the need to raise awareness about its work. In particular, he called for greater publicity of efforts to resolve public complaints quickly so that more people could benefit from the institution’s services.

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