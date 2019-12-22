FPCCI Election
FPCCI Election: UBG to defeat BMP for the Sixth time: Iftikhar Ali Malik

KARACHI – Chairman of the United Business Group (UBG) Iftikhar Ali Malik on Saturday said it will defeat the Businessmen Panel (BMP) in the upcoming FPCCI Election.

BMP is facing crushing defeats for the last five years in FPCCI Election and they would meet the same fate after five days, he added.

Talking to the leaders of UBG including Zubair Tufail, Khalid Tawab, Malik Sohail and others he said that the defeat of the opposition in writing on the wall.

Iftikhar Ali Malik said that BMP always tries to come in power through the backdoor and now they are using the influence of some federal and provincial ministers to get desired results.

Different politicians are trying to force voters belonging to different chambers of commerce and trade associations to change their loyalties in favor of the failed group.

He said that politicians should abstain from interfering in the polls of the business community as businessmen will reject their pressure and vote UBG to power for the sixth time.

He said that opposition is not interested in resolving the issues of the business community and they only appear on the scene at the time of elections, therefore, they are rejected by voters.

BMP has always alleged UBG and FPCCI for ignoring issues of the business community but they have never informed about their services for the community, he observed.

Mr. Malik said that the rejected elements are after resolving their cases and issues and they are least interested in the resolution of the problems of the business community as they have a history of broken promises. 

