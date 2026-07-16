vivo X300 FE: Pakistan Teases Compact Flagship with ZEISS Camera and Snapdragon 8 Gen 5

The vivo X300 FE combines ZEISS imaging with flagship performance in a compact design.

vivo prepares to launch the X300 FE in Pakistan, featuring flagship imaging, AI-powered photography and fast charging in a compact design.

vivo X300 FE is set to launch in Pakistan as vivo builds anticipation for its latest compact flagship smartphone, combining professional-grade photography, flagship performance and premium design in a lightweight form factor.

The upcoming smartphone features a 50MP ZEISS Super Telephoto Camera, designed to capture distant subjects with high levels of clarity and detail. vivo said the camera system delivers vivid colours, natural textures and professional-quality images across a wide range of shooting scenarios, including portraits, concerts, cityscapes and travel photography.

The device also introduces an AI Creative Camera powered by vivo’s latest artificial intelligence imaging technologies. A new Stage Mode aims to improve photography in challenging lighting conditions while enhancing overall image quality through intelligent scene optimisation.

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The X300 FE packs a 6,500mAh BlueVolt battery that supports 90W FlashCharge and 40W wireless charging, allowing users to recharge quickly while benefiting from extended battery life throughout the day.

Powering the smartphone is Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 flagship processor, which is designed to deliver high-performance multitasking, gaming and content creation while maintaining power efficiency.

vivo said the X300 FE combines its flagship hardware with a compact body, premium flat display and refined design, offering users a balance between portability and high-end performance.

The company said the smartphone targets consumers who want flagship photography, AI-powered features and premium performance without the size of a traditional flagship device.

vivo Pakistan has not yet announced the official price or release date. The company said details regarding pricing, availability and launch offers will be revealed in the coming days.

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