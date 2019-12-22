Jennifer Grout
American singer Jennifer Grout recites Quranic verses flawlessly

American singer caught the eyes of social media, especially Instagram, after posting a video while reciting verses from the Holy Quran.

Jennifer Grout, who doesn’t speak a word of Arabic, appeared in the video reciting the “Ayat Al-Kursi” flawlessly.

The surprise was that Grout was reciting the Holy Quran’s verses like Egyptian Qur’anic reciter Mohammed Siddiq Al Menshawi.

When I first became interested in Arabic music, my teacher told me to start listening to Quran as an exercise in order to begin getting attuned to all the nuances of Arabic singing; the two have many things in common like their melodious qualities, ornamentations, vocal technique, maqam modulations, and language of course. Many of the great Tarab singers had their roots in Quran recitation! Today in the spirit of jumu3a I’m sharing a recitation of Ayat-u-l kursi as per the style of the great Mohammed Siddiq Al Menshawi. Quran recitation is an art in itself, and can be appreciated by anyone and everyone, Muslims and non Muslims alike, (though it carries another special layer of meaning for the former). Happy Friday 💜 #jennifergrout #tajweed #quran #jumua #menshawi #maqamat #muslimah #femalereciters

“Today in the spirit of jummua, I’m sharing a recitation of Ayat-ul Kursi as per the style of the great Mohammed Siddiq Al Menshawi,” the 29-year-old singer said in her post.

Grout hailed the Quran recitation, saying it is highly appreciated by anyone, who listens to it.

“Many of the great Tarab singers had their roots in Quran recitation! Quran recitation is an art in itself and can be appreciated by anyone and everyone, Muslims and non-Muslims alike (though it carries another special layer of meaning for the former).”

She also mentioned that her teacher advised her to listen to Quran to improve her singing and she discovered that there are common factors between the Quran and Arab songs like “melodious qualities, ornamentations, vocal technique, maqam modulations, and language of course.”

In 2013, Grout appeared on MBC’s Arabs Got Talent, singing songs by Oum Kulthoum and Asmahan and reached among the top three finalists.

