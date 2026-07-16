DIB Pakistan: Bank Signs PKR 6 Billion Islamic Housing Finance Deal with PMRC

Partnership aims to expand affordable Shariah-compliant home financing and support sustainable homeownership across Pakistan.

DIB Pakistan has signed a PKR 6 billion Musharakah financing facility with Pakistan Mortgage Refinance Company Limited (PMRC) to expand access to affordable Shariah-compliant housing finance and promote homeownership across Pakistan.

The agreement supports the Government of Pakistan’s efforts to reduce the country’s housing shortage while improving financial inclusion through Islamic banking solutions.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, DIB Pakistan Chief Executive Officer Muhammad Ali Gulfaraz said the partnership reflects the bank’s commitment to delivering innovative, customer-focused financial solutions that create long-term value for communities.

He said the collaboration with PMRC will strengthen DIB Pakistan’s housing finance portfolio and enable more people to access affordable Islamic home financing.

vivo X300 FE: Pakistan Teases Compact Flagship with ZEISS Camera and Snapdragon 8 Gen 5

PMRC Chief Executive Officer Raheel Qamar Ahmad said the organisation aims to expand Pakistan’s housing finance market by providing long-term liquidity to financial institutions.

He added that the partnership with DIB Pakistan will help a greater number of Pakistanis secure affordable, Shariah-compliant housing finance while supporting higher homeownership across the country.

Senior representatives from both organisations attended the signing ceremony.

Follow THE AZB