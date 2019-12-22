KARACHI – Dolmen Mall, Pakistan’s first international standard mall, commenced the much-awaited Dolmen Shopping Festival 2019-20, marking 27 years of the country’s most loved shopping festival. The Dolmen Magic came alive from Friday, 20th December 2019 and will continue till Sunday, 5th January 2020, with an attempt to bring the community together to celebrate the seasonal festivities across all three malls in Clifton, Tariq Road, and Hyderi.

Invigorating shoppers since 1992, Dolmen Malls has a lineup of awe-worthy activities, winter launches, grand prizes, Dolmen draws, astonishing fairytale-like displays, aquatic games, DSF deals & sales, food offers and so much more.

A grand opening ceremony for the commencement of the 17-day festival by renowned celebrity, Anoushey Ashraf and popular social media comedian, Danish Ali gained immense traction from mall visitors and social media audiences across the globe. A magical parade and a fairy tale themed mall outlook set the stage for the Dolmen Shopping Festival 2019-20 ‘Once upon a time at Dolmen’.

Talking to the press, Anum Nadeem, Director Marketing, Dolmen Group shared,

“People are the core of Dolmen Mall, which is why we provide our customers a reason to spend time with their loved ones amidst festivities in a safe, fun and clean environment. Dolmen Shopping Festival (DSF) brings to life the legacy of bringing people together through generations and 27 years is yet another proud milestone for the Dolmen Family. We look forward to another year of creating Dolmen memories and magical mall moments with our customers”

This DSF season, look forward to local and international winter collections, brand launches, wedding bundles, DSF discounts, and deals. Shoppers shall get instant rewards along with a chance to win shopping sprees across Dolmen Malls, high valued gifts, airline tickets, and vouchers. Dolmen currency can be earned by mall shoppers for every purchase exceeding Rs.5000 for the duration of the festival. The much anticipated annual Dolmen Draw will also be rewarding Grand Prize winners at a DSF closing ceremony on Sunday, 5 January 2020.

New stores and eateries opening across the mall, like Nando’s, Bonanza Satrangi, Zellbury will be adding to the DSF fervor. Plan ahead to take advantage of the DSF deals and slashed down prices, Dolmen winter bazaar, beauty lounges, merchandise stalls during the 17-day mega event. A new season of enchanted arenas around the mall, in the mall sea world, aquatic games with instant gifting, #DolmenMagicalMoments selfie stops and more await onlookers and mall visitors. Keep schedules free for weekend and holiday attractions with performances, acts, mascot appearances and more.

