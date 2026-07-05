July 5, 2026

Dastar Khuwan: Karachi Gathering Brings Together Political, Social and Government Leaders

Web Desk July 5, 2026

Prominent political figures, senior officials and members of Karachi’s social community attended the religious gathering in Gulshan-e-Iqbal.

Political leaders, officials and guests at the Dastar Khuwan-e-Moula Hussain event in Karachi.

Guests attend the Dastar Khuwan-e-Moula Hussain gathering in Karachi.

Dastar Khuwan was hosted by Hira and Abdul Moiz bin Zahid at their residence in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Karachi, bringing together political leaders, government officials and members of the city’s social community.

The gathering was attended by Sindh Assembly members Asif Moosa and Syed Shariq Jamal, along with Abdul Salam Dadabhoy, Sarfaraz Ahmed Khan, Qurat ul Ain Tanoli, senior government officials, politicians, media personalities and other distinguished guests.

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Guests participated in the Dastar Khuwan-e-Moula Hussain, reflecting the spirit of faith, unity and community during the religious gathering. The event also provided an opportunity for attendees from different walks of life to meet and exchange views in a respectful and welcoming environment.

The hosts welcomed the guests at their residence and thanked them for their participation in the occasion.

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