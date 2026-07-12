Focus Keyword: Lindsey Graham: Veteran US Senator Dies After Brief Illness

US Senator Lindsey Graham served more than two decades in the Senate and was a leading voice on foreign policy.

The South Carolina Republican, known for his influential role in US foreign policy and close alliance with President Donald Trump, died at the age of 71 after a sudden illness.

Lindsey Graham, the veteran Republican senator from South Carolina and one of the most influential voices on US defence and foreign policy, has died after a brief and sudden illness, according to a statement released by his office. He was 71.

The statement said Senator Graham died on Saturday evening and asked the public to respect his family’s privacy during this difficult time. No further details about the illness or cause of death were immediately released.

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Graham was first elected to the US Senate in 2002 after serving in the US House of Representatives. Over more than two decades in the Senate, he became a leading figure on national security, defence and foreign affairs and was widely regarded as one of Washington’s most influential Republican lawmakers.

In recent years, Graham emerged as one of President Donald Trump’s closest political allies, despite having been a critic during the 2016 Republican presidential primary campaign. He later became a key supporter of Trump’s domestic and foreign policy agenda.

At the time of his death, Graham was serving as Chairman of the Senate Budget Committee and remained an active voice on international security issues.

Just days before his death, Graham travelled to Kyiv, where he met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and reaffirmed his strong support for Ukraine’s defence against Russia. Throughout the conflict, he repeatedly argued that continued US backing for Ukraine was essential for global security, warning that Russian aggression could have consequences beyond Europe.

His death marks the end of a political career spanning more than three decades, during which he played a prominent role in shaping Republican foreign policy and national security debates. Tributes from political leaders are expected as colleagues remember his long service in Congress.

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