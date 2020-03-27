HEADLINEPAKISTAN

FM reviews possibilities to bring back Pakistanis to homeland in foreign countries

WEB DESK – A meeting chaired by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in Islamabad on Friday reviewed possibilities to bring back Pakistanis waiting to return to their homeland in foreign countries.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said flight operations in many countries are currently suspended due to lockdown caused by coronavirus pandemic.

He said our capacities to deal with coronavirus outbreak are improving, but at the same time, the number of coronavirus patients is also increasing. We will have to continuously monitor this situation.

Special Assistant on Health Dr. Zafar Mirza briefed the meeting about spread of coronavirus pandemic in Pakistan and risk assessment.

