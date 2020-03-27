Confirmed cases of coronavirus in Pakistan rise to 1,257

KARACHI – The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan rose to 1,257 on Friday after more people tested positive in Sindh and Punjab provinces.

According to the latest figures shared by health department, Sindh continues to remain the worst-hit province in the country with 440 cases after 19 new cases were reported in the province.

KP reported 24 new cases taking the tally of the province to 147. While two new cases were reported in the federal capital taking its tally to 27.

Punjab also reported 11 new cases taking its aggregate to 419.

According to Punjab government spokesperson, 207 of those cases were from Dera Ghazi Khan where pilgrims from Iran have been quarantined, while Lahore was the second worst affected city as 104 cases were reported in the provincial capital.

#PunjabCoronavirusUpdate

27-3-2020

Time: 1:00 pm



Punjab: 419 patients



Lahore: 104

DGK: 207

Multan: 19 zaireen, 3

Gujrat: 22

Gujranwala: 8

Jehlum: 19

Rawalpindi: 14

Faisalabad: 5

MBD: 3

Narowal, Nankana, RYK, Sargodha, Attock, bahawalnagar: 1 each

Mianwali: 2 — Musarrat Jamshed Cheema (@MusarratJCheema) March 27, 2020

Meanwhile, Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s (AJK) aggregate stands at two, Balochistan’s tally stands at 131, while Gilgit-Baltistan toll is at 91.

Deaths from virus



The total death in the country due to COVID-19 stands at nine after Punjab reported its third death on Thursday.

The province has reported its first death from the virus on Tuesday.

On Sunday, Balochistan had reported its first death, a 65-year-old man, who had been under treatment at the Fatima Jinnah Chest Hospital.

Earlier, a doctor from Gilgit-Baltistan, who had been fighting against the virus on the frontlines, was reported as the fifth casualty.

On Sunday, March 22, Adviser to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information Ajmal Wazir had announced the country’s fourth death from the virus.

On March 20, Pakistan had recorded its third death from the virus. Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho had confirmed the death of a 77-year-old COVID-19 patient in the province.

Two patients from KP who tested positive for the coronavirus were reported as the country’s first two deaths.

