Sindh Consumers Cannot Keep Paying for Power Utilities’ Failures: Sukhdev Hemnani

The people of Sindh should not continue bearing the cost of inefficiencies in federally controlled electricity distribution companies, Sindh government spokesperson Sukhdev Hemnani has said.

He expressed serious concern over the performance of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) and Sukkur Electric Power Company (SEPCO). He cited high line losses, weak bill recoveries, prolonged load-shedding and delays in relocating electricity infrastructure.

Hemnani said these problems continued to burden consumers and obstruct development projects across the province. He questioned why residents faced persistent electricity problems despite provincial government interventions, Sindh Assembly resolutions and regulatory findings.

NEPRA Report Highlights High Line Losses

Citing the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority’s (NEPRA) Performance Evaluation Report for FY 2024–25, Hemnani said HESCO recorded transmission and distribution losses of 27.89%. SEPCO reported losses of 39.18%.

The report also showed that HESCO recovered 74.80% of billed amounts, while SEPCO recovered 74.20%. NEPRA calculated the financial impact of losses exceeding approved targets at Rs27.14 billion for HESCO and Rs36.04 billion for SEPCO.

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Together, the two companies accounted for approximately Rs63.18 billion in financial losses linked to excess distribution losses during the financial year. <Cite refs={[“turn499561view0”]}/>

“These are not allegations but findings of the country’s own power regulator. The federal authorities must explain why such enormous financial and operational inefficiencies persist despite repeated calls for corrective action,” Hemnani said.

He warned that unrecovered electricity revenues could ultimately burden the national exchequer or consumers through surcharges.

Paying Consumers Should Not Face Prolonged Load-Shedding

Hemnani questioned why regular bill-paying consumers should suffer because of electricity theft, poor recoveries and administrative failures.

He also raised concerns about alleged corruption involving certain officials. According to him, prolonged load-shedding across entire communities unfairly penalises consumers who pay their bills.

NEPRA’s report also identified persistent reliability problems across distribution companies. It said several utilities resorted to load-shedding despite receiving sufficient power allocations. The regulator further noted that paying consumers faced outages under the existing load-shedding mechanism. <Cite refs={[“turn499561view0”]}/>

Delays in Electricity Infrastructure Relocation

Referring to concerns raised by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Hemnani criticised delays by federal power utilities in relocating electricity poles and installations.

He said these delays had obstructed development projects in Hyderabad, Sukkur and other parts of Sindh. The provincial government had repeatedly requested the utilities to move the infrastructure, he added.

“The Sindh Government is investing public resources in roads, transport and essential infrastructure. Federal utilities must cooperate rather than allow unnecessary delays to hinder public welfare projects,” Hemnani said.

He called for better coordination between federal utilities and provincial departments to prevent such delays.

Sindh Seeks Greater Control Over HESCO and SEPCO

Hemnani recalled several Sindh Assembly resolutions demanding better electricity services. He also referred to the Sindh Cabinet’s decision to pursue the acquisition of HESCO and SEPCO with professional private-sector participation in their management.

He urged the federal government to consider Sindh’s longstanding proposal for taking over the two companies. A professionally managed public-private partnership could provide one possible route, he said.

However, he stressed that any arrangement must deliver measurable improvements. These should include lower line losses, stronger bill recoveries, consumer protection and timely cooperation on development projects.

Spokesperson Calls for Accountability and Reliable Services

Hemnani said the people of Sindh deserved reliable electricity, safe infrastructure and timely development.

He urged federal authorities to address the operational weaknesses of HESCO and SEPCO. The provincial government, he added, would continue raising concerns over electricity services and the impact of utility failures on consumers.

“The people of Sindh deserve reliable electricity, safe infrastructure and timely development. Their welfare cannot remain hostage to the inefficiencies of federally controlled institutions,” Hemnani concluded.

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