Kia Sportage Wins What Car? Best Family SUV Award for Fourth Consecutive Year

Kia Sportage wins the Best Family SUV award for the fourth consecutive year.

The Kia Sportage has won the ‘Best Family SUV of the Year 2026’ title at the What Car? Car of the Year Awards for the fourth consecutive year. The achievement highlights the SUV’s consistent performance in one of the automotive industry’s competitive categories.

What Car? recognised the Sportage for combining everyday comfort, confident handling and practical features. Its assessment highlights how a well-balanced driving experience can meet family needs without relying solely on outright performance or an extensive technology package.

Comfort Meets Confident Handling

The Sportage combines a comfortable ride with predictable handling. According to What Car?’s assessment, its suspension delivers a supple ride at different speeds. The SUV also remains composed through corners.

This balance helps the Sportage handle daily commutes, motorway journeys and family trips. Its comfortable suspension improves ride quality, while responsive driving characteristics help build confidence behind the wheel.

Interior Designed for Everyday Family Life

The Sportage also offers a practical cabin designed around everyday use. It accommodates five occupants and features reclining rear seats. An elevated driving position further contributes to comfort and visibility.

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The dashboard includes two integrated 12.3-inch displays. Physical knobs provide easy access to commonly used functions, including climate control and audio volume.

A switchable infotainment and climate control panel gives drivers another practical option. Users can switch between the two functions according to their needs.

This layout combines modern technology with straightforward controls. It helps drivers access essential functions without unnecessary complexity.

Why What Car? Recognised the Sportage

The What Car? Car of the Year Awards assess vehicles through expert road testing and comparisons with competing models. Judges consider several factors in the family SUV category.

These include driving dynamics, ride comfort, practicality, interior quality and performance. The Sportage brings these qualities together through its comfortable ride, agile handling and spacious cabin.

Its generous boot space and integrated technology also support everyday family requirements. The fourth consecutive award reflects the judges’ recognition of the model’s overall package rather than a single feature.

International Recognition Meets a New Chapter in Pakistan

Lucky Motor Corporation introduced the fifth-generation facelift of the Kia Sportage in Pakistan on July 31, 2026. The nameplate has been part of the country’s automotive market since 2019.

The latest model is available with front-wheel-drive (FWD) and all-wheel-drive (AWD) hybrid powertrains. Its 1.6-litre turbo-hybrid engine delivers 235 hp and 368 Nm of torque.

The new Sportage also combines its hybrid powertrain with a premium cabin and contemporary technology. These features build on the model’s established presence in Pakistan.

For local buyers, the latest version brings together international recognition, modern technology, comfort and performance.

Experience the Kia Sportage

The Kia Sportage combines turbo-hybrid performance with comfort and everyday practicality. Buyers can explore the available variants and choose one that suits their driving needs.

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