Experts from healthcare, education, business and civil society call for greater investment in women’s education, leadership and participation in national development.

Women Empowerment was the central theme of a summit hosted by Dr. Essa Laboratory & Diagnostic Centre at its Abul Hassan Isphahani Branch in Karachi on Saturday, where experts stressed that educating and empowering women is essential for Pakistan’s long-term social and economic progress.

The event brought together representatives from the healthcare, education, public service, civil society, media, sports and corporate sectors to discuss the growing role of women in leadership, entrepreneurship, healthcare, education and community development.

Participants agreed that empowering women strengthens institutions, improves decision-making and drives innovation. They noted that greater female representation in leadership positions contributes to stronger governance, better organisational performance and more inclusive economic growth.

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The summit also highlighted the critical importance of education for women and girls. Citing UNESCO, speakers noted that nearly two-thirds of the world’s adults who lack basic literacy are women, while millions of girls remain out of school. They said educating women improves family health, increases household incomes, delays child marriage, reduces child mortality and supports sustainable economic development.

Maternal healthcare was another major focus of the discussions. Referring to World Health Organization (WHO) data, participants said approximately 260,000 women died from pregnancy- and childbirth-related causes worldwide in 2023, with most of these deaths considered preventable through improved healthcare services, education and public awareness.

Speakers also underlined the importance of creating equal opportunities for women across all sectors. They said expanding women’s access to education, healthcare and leadership roles is vital for building resilient communities and achieving sustainable national development.

The summit reflected the broader aspiration for a strong, united and progressive Pakistan. Participants observed that women’s empowerment plays a key role in promoting economic growth, social stability, institutional strength and inclusive national development.

Concluding the event, Dr. Essa Laboratory & Diagnostic Centre reaffirmed its commitment to supporting initiatives that promote women’s leadership, education, healthcare awareness, professional development and equal opportunities, while continuing its efforts to advance public health and community welfare.

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