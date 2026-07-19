IT Exports P@SHA Celebrates Record US$4.6 Billion Milestone in FY26

IT Exports reached a record US$4.6 billion during FY26, according to the Pakistan Software Houses Association (P@SHA). The milestone marks the highest annual export figure in the country’s technology sector.

Ali Asghar Valika Championship: Rana Irfan Wins Inaugural All-Pakistan Snooker Title

The achievement reflects Pakistan’s growing presence in the global digital economy. It also highlights the industry’s resilience despite regional instability and tensions across the Middle East during the fiscal year.

P@SHA said the sector expanded into new products and international markets. Companies also increased investment in artificial intelligence, robotics and automation.

P@SHA Chairman Sajjad Syed welcomed the achievement. He said the record reflects the dedication of thousands of Pakistani technology companies and skilled professionals.

He described the US$4.6 billion milestone as evidence of Pakistan’s growing technical strength. He added that the industry continues to compete successfully in international markets.

Syed said Pakistan now offers more than traditional IT and IT-enabled services. He noted that local firms are building expertise in emerging technologies while expanding into new regions.

He said innovation and diversification have strengthened Pakistan’s position in the global technology industry. These efforts have also created new opportunities for exporters.

P@SHA said the industry must maintain this momentum. It urged policymakers to introduce consistent tax policies and simplify regulatory compliance.

The association also called for greater investment in digital infrastructure. It said stronger collaboration between government and industry will support long-term growth.

According to P@SHA, stable policies will help Pakistan attract more international clients. They will also encourage technology companies to expand their operations.

The association reaffirmed its commitment to working with policymakers, industry leaders and global partners. It aims to strengthen Pakistan’s IT and ITeS ecosystem through continued cooperation.

Industry leaders believe investment in innovation will drive future growth. They also expect AI, robotics and digital technologies to create new export opportunities for Pakistan.

Follow THE AZB